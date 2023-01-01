Flower Forest

A 20-hectare botanic garden on the site of a former sugar estate that has many stately, mature citrus and breadfruit trees as well as a fine range of heliconias. Don't expect to see fields and fields of flowers – it's more an enchanted forest – but it's a peaceful place to take a break from the white sands and get close to nature.

You'll be given a map of the walking circuit along with a chart with flowers to look out for. The on-site cafe has wonderful views. Order your meal before setting out on the hike – it takes a while.