Hunte's Gardens

These gardens at the home of famed local horticulturalist Anthony Hunte already have a magical aura. Set mostly within the confines of a collapsed cave, all kinds of plants and shrubs line crisscrossing paths beneath majestic cabbage palms, while hummingbirds, lizards and monkeys frolic around. Classical music combined with the extravagant colors and harmonious birdsong make it a full-on sensory experience. Make use of the benches at key points on the trail to sit back and take in the beauty.

The plants are not labelled – it's more about the overall effect than learning about specific species. Upon completion of the trails, head up to the owner's house for a cold beer or some of his famous rum punch on the porch of the old estate.