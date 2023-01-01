This 1818 hilltop signal tower has impressive views of the surrounding valleys and the southwest coast. The island was once connected by six such signal towers that used flags and lanterns to relay messages. The official function was to keep watch for approaching enemy ships, but they also signaled colonial authorities in the event of a slave revolt. There's a little bar/cafe here but options are limited; if you want much more than a burger and fries bring a picnic.

To reach the tower, take Hwy 3 – 3km east of the Clyde Wolcott Roundabout on the bypass, look for signs for Gun Hill on a small road turning south. There’s a couple of twists and turns as you travel 1.5km to the site.