Parliament Buildings

On the north side of National Heroes Sq are two stone-block, neo-Gothic-style buildings constructed in 1871. The western building with the clock tower contains public offices; the building on the east side houses the Senate and House of Assembly. At the museum learn about the island’s strong democratic heritage and visit the gallery of national heroes. When the assembly building is free, it's possible to take tours to check out the impressive stained-glass windows.
Getty Images/Robert Harding World Imagery