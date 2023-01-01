George Washington House

Just west of the Barbados Museum is a place that can truly claim that the great man slept here. After decades of research and debate, it was finally shown that this 18th-century estate had been the home of the future US president and his brother Lawrence during their stay in 1751. The beautifully restored home brings 1750s Barbados to life with many furnishings acquired from estate houses across the island.

After Washington had left town, the house was sold to the British Crown and served as the residence for commanding officers. The British built a network of tunnels beneath the Garrison, tours of which begin on the grounds of the house with visitors able to venture 200m into the subterranean corridor. More tunnels extend significantly further but are not open to visitors. A special nocturnal tunnel tour on Friday nights (B$30) includes a walk around the Garrison area and focuses on the military history of the area.