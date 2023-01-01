Pebbles Beach

Running between two high-end hotels, this lovely stretch of sand is really just an extension of Brownes Beach. It has soft sands and calm waters and is home to water-sports outfitters. It offers a lively ambience rather than island tranquility and can get a bit crowded, but is a fine place to hang out.

There are several shacks selling snacks, including great fish cutters. If you're walking down from Bridgetown you have to either get wet by paddling beneath the Sheraton restaurant, or take a long road around to reach it.