Welchman Hall Gully

Once part of a large estate that covered the area, this National Trust property contains some rare tracts of original Barbados tropical rainforest, although there are also several introduced species present. A trail leads from the car park through a narrow canyon lined with diverse tree species and rocks covered in moss past some wonderful shallow caves draped in vines.

Towards the end of the path it's often possible to spot groups of Barbadian green monkeys, while there is also good birdwatching here.