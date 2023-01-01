Fringed by a fine stretch of sand, gently curving Paynes Bay is endlessly popular and its calm waters make it one of the west coast’s best spots for swimming and snorkeling (if you're patient enough there's a very good chance of seeing sea turtles).

There are three public access points. The easiest is next to the fish market on the south side, where there are a couple of parking spots, but the bay is more picturesque further north.

The middle access is a narrow alley between houses about 200m north of the Tamarind Hotel – blink and you'll miss it, there's no sign.

The northernmost access is just alongside the north wall of the ultra-exclusive Sandy Lane hotel and resort – right next to Rhianna's villa. Have your paparazzi moment on the celebrity-studded beach in front.