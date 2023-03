A narrow but pretty stretch of sand just north of Holetown with good swimming. The real reason to come here is the marine life. The waters are inhabited by hawksbill turtles, which come to feed on sea grasses just offshore. Many snorkeling tours stop here, but you can also rent snorkel gear along the beach and go it alone.

Like many spots along this stretch, beach access is becoming increasingly blocked off by large hotels and private properties. Parking is nigh on impossible.