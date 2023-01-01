Mullins Beach

Barbados

A popular and family-friendly beach along Hwy 1 between Holetown and Speightstown with waters that are usually calm and good for swimming and snorkeling. It's a fine place for a west-coast sunset. Unfortunately the once buzzing beach bar has been taken over by a nearby luxury housing development and is now a private members club frequented by bored-looking homeowners who must surely miss the good old times with the local characters.

Just around the corner, Gibbs Beach is less crowded but not quite as attractive.

Suggest an Edit