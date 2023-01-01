Mullins Beach

A popular and family-friendly beach along Hwy 1 between Holetown and Speightstown with waters that are usually calm and good for swimming and snorkeling. It's a fine place for a west-coast sunset. Unfortunately the once buzzing beach bar has been taken over by a nearby luxury housing development and is now a private members club frequented by bored-looking homeowners who must surely miss the good old times with the local characters.

Just around the corner, Gibbs Beach is less crowded but not quite as attractive.