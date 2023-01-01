Barbados Wildlife Reserve is a walk-through zoo opposite Farley Hill, with short paths that meander through a mahogany forest containing green monkeys and loads of sluggish red-footed turtles. Other creatures that may be spotted include brocket deer, iguanas and agoutis. Despite presenting itself as a sanctuary, the animal welfare credentials of the place are suspect to say the least considering one of its major businesses is the exportation of live monkeys for experiments to laboratories in Europe and the US.

Young travelers will enjoy seeing the animals scurrying around, but it's a shame about the tightly caged birds that seem to have a very monotonous existence. Considering there are now hordes of monkeys all over the island, you're more than likely to bump into some for free elsewhere.