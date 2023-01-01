You can drive right up to this beautiful little bay, where two rivers have come together to carve a way through low windswept cliffs to the Atlantic. Waves wash into the narrow inlet, which stretches back to a tiny little beach area backed by trees. You can wade in the shallows, but swimming in deeper areas here is dangerous. Cross over the sand spit to the other side and climb the cliff for fine views.

Very little current washes into the far end of the inlet which means that during seaweed blooms great amounts can build up here, covering the sand and generating quite a stench.