Fierce waves pummel stone cliffs, eroding them into mushroom-shaped oddities at Archer's Bay, a desolate and ruggedly attractive bit of the north coast. To get there, follow the signs off Hwys 1B and 1C to Grape Hall, then keep driving north 500m and follow the ‘Public Beach Access’ sign that directs you along a rough dirt track past the cows to a parking area near the cliff.

Make you way with caution through the trees at the top of the cliff for an overhead view of the bay before taking the concrete stairs down to the tiny hidden pocket of beach. Swimming is unsafe.