Animal Flower Cave

At the northern tip of the island, near where the Caribbean and Atlantic meet, you'll find this large waterside cave carved into a cliff face. It is accessed by a set of stairs that have been carved into a blowhole – there's no other way down the cliffs – and there's a pool inside for paddling. You'll be accompanied by a guide into the cave. Bring reef shoes if possible, but any old tennis shoes will also do the trick.

A visit here is appealing even for those who don't fancy a spot of spelunking. The sheer cliffs either side of the site are spectacular and the restaurant meals (B$38 to B$60) take full advantage of the location, with tables spread along the edge protected by a rope barrier.