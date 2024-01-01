Morgan Lewis Windmill

Barbados

The largest complete windmill in the Caribbean, this impressive stone structure sits proud on a hilltop north of Belleplaine. It was used to grind sugarcane from the area throughout the 18th and 19th centuries. The enthusiastic site manager will show you inside and give a full rundown of the history of the area.

Nearby Barbados attractions

1. Cherry Tree Hill

0.81 MILES

A historic avenue lined with mahogany trees that leads from St Nicholas Abbey down to the Atlantic. The view from the top is spectacular.

2. St Nicholas Abbey

0.99 MILES

St Nicholas Abbey is a Jacobean-style mansion that is one of the oldest plantation houses in the Caribbean and a must-see stop on any island itinerary…

3. Grenade Signal Station

1.58 MILES

Right across the car park from the Barbados Wildlife Reserve, and under the same management, you'll find a mahogany forest on a hillside that cloaks an…

4. Barbados Wildlife Reserve

1.6 MILES

Barbados Wildlife Reserve is a walk-through zoo opposite Farley Hill, with short paths that meander through a mahogany forest containing green monkeys and…

5. Farley Hill National Park

1.9 MILES

A tree-covered hillside set around the ruins of an old estate home. Climb to the top and sit on one of the benches in front of the pagoda for a fresh…

6. River Bay

3.18 MILES

You can drive right up to this beautiful little bay, where two rivers have come together to carve a way through low windswept cliffs to the Atlantic…

7. Animal Flower Cave

4.57 MILES

At the northern tip of the island, near where the Caribbean and Atlantic meet, you'll find this large waterside cave carved into a cliff face. It is…

8. Barclays Park

4.7 MILES

The reason to come to this remote Atlantic facility Is more about the beach below than the park itself, which is really just a collection of picnic tables…