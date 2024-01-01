Morgan Lewis Windmill

The largest complete windmill in the Caribbean, this impressive stone structure sits proud on a hilltop north of Belleplaine. It was used to grind sugarcane from the area throughout the 18th and 19th centuries. The enthusiastic site manager will show you inside and give a full rundown of the history of the area.
