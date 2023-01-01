This wonderful long and remote stretch of golden sand is usually totally empty. It is one of the few places on this coast where it's safe to swim, thanks to the offshore reef that tames the wild currents. There are picnic tables, but bring your own meal because the kiosk has gone out of business. Alternatively, at the far southern end of the beach there is a seaside club that serves meals and rents out kayaks.

There are also showers and change facilities. Bath had been particularly affected by the sargassum seaweed invasion which had made swimming impossible at times. Check the latest before making plans.