Built between 1660 and 1670, the handsome Sunbury Plantation House was painstakingly restored after a 1995 fire. The house has 60cm-thick walls built of local coral blocks and ballast stones, the latter coming from the ships that set sail from England to pick up Barbadian sugar. It's the only one of Barbados' great houses where visitors are able to get inside all the rooms.

The interior retains its plantation-era ambience and is furnished in antiques, many made from Barbadian mahogany. In the area behind the house is a collection of horse-drawn carriages. Tours are included in the admission price and are given by guides well versed in local history. Make sure to leave time for lunch or tea at the courtyard restaurant.