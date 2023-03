Crane Beach, 7km northeast of the airport, is a hidden beach cove backed by cliffs and fronted by aqua-blue waters. An adventurous trail over rocks along the water provides access to the beach from the end of a small road about 700m east of the Crane Beach Hotel. Parking is competitive, only three vehicles fit at the trailhead, but the sands are simply wonderful. Bring a picnic and make a day of it.