This wonderful strip of white powdery sand was hit hard by the sewage failures of 2017/18 when it was closed to visitors after waste from nearby roads washed into the sea, making waters unsafe for swimming and the sands an unpleasant place to be. It has now been officially reopened and government scientists report that the brilliant turquoise waters are completely safe.

Crowds on the beach have yet to return to pre-crisis levels, which for sun lovers is good news as it used to be pretty crowded.