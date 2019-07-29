You don’t have to stop traveling just because the year is ending. October is one of the best times for many epic adventures. Whether you want to get active in Montenegro or wander a medina in Morocco, here are the best places to travel in October.

Where are the best places to travel to in October for relaxation?

Explore the waters of Menorca in great October weather; luxuriate in Seychelles © tagstiles.com - S.Gruene/Shutterstock; Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock

Menorca, Spain

Why now? Swim, cycle and stroll in “winter’s spring.”

Most sunbathers go home when summer’s high heat ends. But there’s still plenty of sun in Menorca. Early fall is sometimes called primavera l’hivern, or “winter’s spring,” thanks to the bright, warm days. Tourist spots are still open, but you’ll have many locations to yourself. And the Mediterranean sea lapping Menorca’s wild beaches feels quite warm. There might be a few showers, but you’ll have fun exploring the Anglo-Spanish heritage in Ciutadella and in the capital city Maó (Mahón). Marvel at 4000 year old megalithic monuments and hike or bike the coast on 185km (115=mile) Camí de Cavalls. The wetlands in Parc Natural S’Albufera des Grau are a haven for birds and Menorca is a Unesco Biosphere Reserve. Pack binoculars, indulge in Menorcan pastries and explore this corner of Europe in peace.

Seychelles

Why now? Calm seas in paradise.

Seychelles is probably how Pixar would draw paradise: swaying palms, supernaturally blue seas, white sand, artfully scattered with boulders, plus a few cute turtles crawling ashore. Fantasy made real. There’s no bad time to visit this island nation for swimming, snorkeling and diving thanks to the balmy 25–30°C (77–86°F) average temperatures year round. But October is cheaper than the peak summer months. Go to Mahé, the largest island, for beaches like Beau Vallon and Anse Royale, plus rainforests and rare birds in Morne Seychellois National Park. The capital city Victoria is full of markets, Creole buildings and unique sights. The Indian Ocean water can be 29°C (84°F), visibility is around 30m (100ft) and it’s an ideal time for spotting migrating whale sharks.

Where are the best places to travel to in October for outdoor festivals?

New Mexico combines culture and outdoors; hit the coast on an Australian road trip through New South Wales © Getty Images; Jack Pearce / Lonely Planet

New Mexico, USA

Why now? For cooler weather, indigenous culture and hot air balloons.

New Mexico is very enchanting in sunny, mild October. High temperatures are over and the 20°C (68°F) days are ideal for discovering the historical riches and outdoor celebrations. Explore the region’s Native American origins at the 1000 year old Taos Pueblo. Spanish missionaries founded Santa Fe in 1610, and the capital city has its own style. It’s a mix of old adobes, Spanish Pueblo Revival design, and modern-art galleries. Go to the Institute of American Indian Arts’ Fall Powwow for authentic crafts and dance performances. The lively Indigenous People’s Day Weekend Celebration unites dancers, musicians and artisans from many tribes and nations. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta may take your breath away as hundreds of hot air balloons in a rainbow of colors gently ascend over the Rio Grande Valley.

New South Wales, Australia

Why now? Talk to the animals and enjoy quirky festivals.

Sun, sand, surf and scuba schooners – standard-issue beach fun awaits along the Pacific Highway, the justifiably well-trodden trail between Sydney and Brisbane. But veer a little inland to discover unique natural experiences and cultural festivals. Get up close with koalas, dingoes and raptors at Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary. Buddy around with a binturong, a rare mammal that smells like popcorn, at Hunter Valley Wildlife Park. Or trek through a rainforest and feed the neon colored wild parrots at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary. October festivals lineup includes the Griffith Spring Fest where sculptures made from thousands of locally grown oranges and grapefruits are a big draw. Stop and smell the lilacs and other blooms at the Goulburn Lilac City Festival. Head to the Kangaroo Valley Folk Festival two hours from Sydney for live music, dance and poetry.

Where are the best affordable places to travel to in October for culture?

Marvel the architecture of Fez; see the stately homes of Southwest England © Getty Images / iStockphoto; Difydave / Getty Images

Fez, Morocco

Why now? October is the area's weather sweet spot.

Stepping through blue-tiled Bab Bou Jeloud is as close as most of us will get to time travel. It feels like going back 1200 years to a city without motorized traffic. Welcome to Fez, the largest and most mesmerizing and extensive medieval city in the Islamic world. Visit in October, the best month for Mediterranean climate and mild weather. It’s normal to get lost as you explore the 9400 alleys in Fes el-Bali, the oldest section of the walled medina. Admire glorious Moorish zellij tile, ornately carved wood and alabaster on medersas (Islamic colleges). Feast on pastilla (spiced chicken pie), tagine stews and a traditional glass of mint tea. The plethora of tasty, inexpensive street food available is perfect when traveling on a budget. At night, bed down in an Arabian Nights–worthy palace, riad or dar (courtyard mansion). But be ready for the intense noise from the souks (bazaars) and strong aromas from the colorful tanneries.

Oaxaca, Mexico

Why now? Día de Muertos is unforgettable in this diverse wonderland

For an unforgettable cultural experience, go to Oaxaca City for Día de Muertos. Yes, there are lots of visitors this time of year. But it’s a mostly dignified and joyous observance welcoming departed loved ones. Marvel at family and community displays made of marigolds, corn, candles, personal artifacts and decorative skulls. Oaxaca is also the home of mezcal and mole; you’ll find both at Mercado Benito Juárez, plus handmade products from nearby villages. Shop for affordable crafts including glazed green kitchen pottery, fanciful carved creatures called alebrijes, embroidered clothing and handwoven rugs from Teotitlán del Valle. See the region’s most important plants at the Jardín Etnobotaníco de Oaxaca at Santo Domingo, and discover woven treasures at the Museo Textil de Oaxaca.

Where are the best places to travel to in October for food and drink?

Sample the culinary delights of Le Marche, Italy; immerse yourself in a bowl of soup in Tohoku © Rolf Bruderer / Getty Images; Daisuke Kawai / 500px

Le Marche, Italy

Why now? Hunt truffles, wines and other tasty treats.

Foodies call Le Marche the next Tuscany because this “hidden” corner of Italy delivers great food and culture at good prices. The hillside vineyards and Renaissance buildings in walled cities Urbino and Ascoli Piceno may even remind you of Tuscany. But the people in Le Marche are not trying to be hip.. The region is pretty quiet and filled with low-key culinary gems. Seek out Verdicchio and Conero wines, mushrooms (fungi), local pasta, Prosciutto di Carpegna ham, and a creamy sheep and cow’s milk cheese called Casciotta d’Urbino. They are all amazing in harvest season. Autumn brings pleasant temperatures for hopping between medieval hilltop towns and hiking in Monti Sibillini National Park — maybe you’ll spot a chamois, wolf or bear. Tour beautiful wine villages such as Gradara and Offda. Eat your fill of white truffles at the fairs in Acqualagna and Apecchio, which also makes fine beers. Le Marche has many charms.

Tohoku, Japan

Why now? Make a food quest in the stunning harvest.

Most visitors to Japan head west from Tokyo towards Kyoto and Fuji, or go north to Hokkaidō. But you’ll be happy you took time to visit northern Honshū and Tohoku’s six prefectures. You’ll find steaming onsens (try Nyuto), gleaming castles (Hirosaki), and golden-halled temples (Chūson-ji in Hiraizumi). But our favorite locations may be the peaceful farming valleys and forest-clad mountains covered in red and gold. Harvest season is perfect for exploring the region’s edible riches: prized Iwata wagyu beef, fresh squid and mackerel, local takes on ramen, soba and udon noodles, apples and rice. Fukushima prefecture is called Sake Kingdom, so it’s the best place in the world to explore this drink. Fuel up for hikes among the cedars on Mt Haguro, through 8000 year old beech forests of mountainous Shirakami-Sanchi or along the 1000km-plus (621-mile) Michinoku Coastal Trail.

Where are the best places to travel to in October for fall foliage?

Rogue River Valley, Oregon

Why now? Pretty leaves, wine, cider and the Bard

The hills around Grants Pass have long been filled with dairies, vegetable farms, and orchards growing fruits like the giftable pears from Harry & David. The region is also known for wine, but that’s not the Rogue Valley’s only tipple. Blossom Barn Cidery turns heirloom pears into hard cider called perry. Perry is known as the champagne of ciders thanks to its fine bubbles and delicate aromas. It pairs beautifully with food, including the zesty, award winning blue cheeses from Rogue Creamery. Go to the Rogue Gorge Trail for a great time hiking near the dramatic Rogue River Gorge Falls framed by autumn leaves.

Trees aren’t the only plants that change colors in fall; grapevines do too. So it’s the perfect time to enjoy vineyard views while sipping wine. You’ll find crisp sparkling wines at Irvine & Roberts Vineyards, plus delicious orange Gewurztraminer and views at Weisinger Family Winery. Plaisance Ranch is a working cattle ranch and winery. You’ll enjoy the owner’s warmth and his range of well-priced wines that pair with their organic beef.

Ashland’s world famous Oregon Shakespeare Festival is going strong in October, so grab tickets and enjoy a bit of the Bard. The theater is next to Lithia Park, a 93-acre area filled with ponds and hundreds of maple, ash, dogwood and cedar trees turning gold. You’ll find fall foliage bliss walking the trails and paths. After a long day, unwind with a dip in the mineral springs baths and pools at Lithia Springs Resort, a popular destination.

Explore Montenegro in fall; hike up to lesser-known Inca ruins in the Cusco region of Peru © Julian Love / Lonely Planet; Yuri Zvezdny / Shutterstock

Montenegro

Why now? Mix hiking with leaf-peeping

Don’t pack away your hiking boots just yet. The southern mountains of Montenegro are awesome for hiking over the summer months and into October. Durmitor National Park has 48 peaks over 2000m (6065ft) including the country’s highest: Bobtov Kuk (2523m/8277ft). These mountains are scattered with pines, lush meadows and glittering glacial lakes. They’re also home to wildlife, from birds to bears. The nearby Piva River Canyon is even more striking in fall, as the azure water winds through hills covered in orange, red and gold trees. There’s also family-friendly hiking amid the peaks and primeval forests of Biogradska Gora National Park. Our editors suggest a week climbing Rumija on the south coast and hiking in the Kučka Krajina range near capital Podgorica. Hike mountains Orjen and Lovćen for prime views of the Adriatic, and then cool off with a swim.