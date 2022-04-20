Known as Vella i Bella (‘Old and Beautiful’), Menorca's second city is an attractive, distinctly Spanish west-coast settlement with a picturesque port and an engaging, evocative old quarter lined by grand gold-tinged buildings. Ciutadella's character is entirely different to that of Maó, and its historic centre (almost completely traffic free) is arguably more appealing.

Founded by the Carthaginians and known under the Moors as Medina Minurqa, Ciutadella was almost destroyed during the 1558 Turkish invasion, and much of the city was subsequently rebuilt in the 17th century. It was Menorca’s capital until the British arrived in the early 18th century.