Ciutadella’s main square is a gracious affair, framed by handsome 19th-century buildings like the neoclassical Palau Torre-Saura and fortress-like…
Ciutadella
Known as Vella i Bella (‘Old and Beautiful’), Menorca's second city is an attractive, distinctly Spanish west-coast settlement with a picturesque port and an engaging, evocative old quarter lined by grand gold-tinged buildings. Ciutadella's character is entirely different to that of Maó, and its historic centre (almost completely traffic free) is arguably more appealing.
Founded by the Carthaginians and known under the Moors as Medina Minurqa, Ciutadella was almost destroyed during the 1558 Turkish invasion, and much of the city was subsequently rebuilt in the 17th century. It was Menorca’s capital until the British arrived in the early 18th century.
Explore Ciutadella
- Plaça des Born
- PPalau Salort
A couple of Ciutadella's magnificent noble homes are open to the public seasonally, including the splendid 1813 Palau Salort, which unfolds behind a…
- EEsglésia i Claustre del Socors
The baroque Església dels Socors, with its lovely tile-patterned floors, was built between 1616 and 1670, and contains striking works by Menorcan artist…
- CCatedral de Menorca
Ciutadella's 14th-century, single-nave cathedral was built in Catalan Gothic style on the site of Medina Minurqa’s central mosque (the belltower visibly…
- MMuseu Municipal
Within the 17th-century Bastió de Sa Font, the single, vaulted gallery of Ciutadella's town museum provides an excellent insight into the island's history…
- CCastell de Sant Nicolau
About 1km southwest of the town centre, this stout little 17th-century watchtower stands guard at the southern head of Ciutadella's port entrance. Views…
- NNaveta des Tudons
Six kilometres east of Ciutadella, Menorca's best-preserved stone burial chamber was constructed around 1000 BC. The remains of over 100 individuals were…
- MMercat de Peix
Set in a pleasing 1895 building dressed in elegant green-and-white-check tiles, the city's small fish market is one of Spain's few remaining examples of…
- AAjuntament
An imposing fortress-like building, Ciutadella's town hall dates from the 19th century.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ciutadella.
