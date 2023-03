Ciutadella’s main square is a gracious affair, framed by handsome 19th-century buildings like the neoclassical Palau Torre-Saura and fortress-like Ajuntament. The obelisk at its centre was raised to commemorate the townsfolk who died trying to ward off the Turks on 9 July 1558. For the finest view of the port and the town’s remaining bastions and bulwarks, sneak behind the ajuntament (town hall) and up to the 14th-century Bastió d’Es Governador.