Ciutadella's 14th-century, single-nave cathedral was built in Catalan Gothic style on the site of Medina Minurqa’s central mosque (the belltower visibly reuses part of the original minaret), though its baroque facade with Corinthian columns wasn't added until the early 19th century. The cathedral was badly damaged during both the 1558 Turkish attack and the Spanish Civil War, leading to extensive 20th-century restorations.

Outside high season, it opens during hours of worship.