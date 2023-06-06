Shop
Known as Vella i Bella (‘Old and Beautiful’), Menorca's second city is an attractive, distinctly Spanish west-coast settlement with a picturesque port and an engaging, evocative old quarter lined by grand gold-tinged buildings. Ciutadella's character is entirely different to that of Maó, and its historic centre (almost completely traffic free) is arguably more appealing.
Ciutadella
Ciutadella’s main square is a gracious affair, framed by handsome 19th-century buildings like the neoclassical Palau Torre-Saura and fortress-like…
Ciutadella
A couple of Ciutadella's magnificent noble homes are open to the public seasonally, including the splendid 1813 Palau Salort, which unfolds behind a…
Església i Claustre del Socors
Ciutadella
The baroque Església dels Socors, with its lovely tile-patterned floors, was built between 1616 and 1670, and contains striking works by Menorcan artist…
Ciutadella
Ciutadella's 14th-century, single-nave cathedral was built in Catalan Gothic style on the site of Medina Minurqa’s central mosque (the belltower visibly…
Ciutadella
Within the 17th-century Bastió de Sa Font, the single, vaulted gallery of Ciutadella's town museum provides an excellent insight into the island's history…
Ciutadella
About 1km southwest of the town centre, this stout little 17th-century watchtower stands guard at the southern head of Ciutadella's port entrance. Views…
Ciutadella
Six kilometres east of Ciutadella, Menorca's best-preserved stone burial chamber was constructed around 1000 BC. The remains of over 100 individuals were…
Ciutadella
Looming at the centre of Ciutadella's majestic main square, this obelisk monument honours the townsfolk who died trying to ward off the Turks on 9 July…
