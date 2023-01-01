A couple of Ciutadella's magnificent noble homes are open to the public seasonally, including the splendid 1813 Palau Salort, which unfolds behind a neoclassical facade. On the ceiling of the entrance hall you'll spot the Salort family crest, before climbing to the dance hall, British-inspired library, kitchen (allegedly Menorca's largest) and glimmering 'Room of Mirrors', whose walls are adorned with 12 Louis XVI mirrors.

In the evenings, the lobby morphs into a popular, atmospheric tapas and gin bar, Moriarty.