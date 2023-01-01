Ca n'Oliver

Built in the early 1800s for the prominent bourgeois Oliver family (who lived here until 1920), this magnificent mansion has been exquisitely restored into an engaging multimedia museum. Its elegant interiors display Maó's Col·lecció Hernández Sanz–Hernández Mora, devoted to Menorcan themes, illustrated by artworks, maps and decorative items dating back to the 18th century. The mansion's distinctive painted-canvas ceilings and grand imperial staircase, with its wrought-iron banisters and mythological-inspired mural, are the work of two 19th-century Sicilian artists.

Videos and displays outline the history of Menorca and the Oliver and Hernández families, while, up the top, you can climb the tower for fantastic views across Maó.