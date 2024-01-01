Plaça de s’Esplanada

Menorca

Maó’s main plaza is the large Plaça de s’Esplanada, originally a parade ground, laid out by the British. The narrow streets to its east are Maó’s oldest.

  • View of the lagoon, Parc Natural de s'Albufera des Grau, Menorca, Spain.

    Parc Natural S’Albufera des Grau

    4.09 MILES

    This freshwater lagoon and its shores form the ‘nucleus zone’ of Menorca’s protected Unesco Biosphere Reserve. It's a haven for wetland birdlife …

  • Ca n'Oliver

    Ca n'Oliver

    0.27 MILES

    Built in the early 1800s for the prominent bourgeois Oliver family (who lived here until 1920), this magnificent mansion has been exquisitely restored…

  • Bodegas Binifadet

    Bodegas Binifadet

    2.33 MILES

    At Menorca’s top winery, 500m northeast of Sant Lluís, you can amble around vineyards at your own pace, or book in a one-hour guided tour that concludes…

  • Cala en Turqueta

    Cala en Turqueta

    18.6 MILES

    One of Menorca's most beautiful and sought-after coves, salt-white Cala en Turqueta gets its name from the turquoise-hued waters that tumble onto its…

  • Palace in PlaAÃ‚Â§a des Born, Ciutadella. Minorca, Barearic Islands, Spain

    Plaça des Born

    23.84 MILES

    Ciutadella’s main square is a gracious affair, framed by handsome 19th-century buildings like the neoclassical Palau Torre-Saura and fortress-like…

  • Castle of San Felipe. Los Escullos. Cabo de Gata. Almeria Cliffs and Battery of San Felipe, fortification built in the XVIII century to defend the coast of the attack of the pirates

    Castell de Sant Felip

    2.83 MILES

    On the north side of Cala de Sant Esteve, 4km southeast of Maó, the Castell de Sant Felip was originally constructed in the 16th century and, under…

  • Museu de Menorca

    Museu de Menorca

    0.25 MILES

    This 17th-century former Franciscan monastery has been a nautical school, a library, a high school, a children’s home and, now, Menorca's main museum. Its…

  • Fort de Marlborough

    Fort de Marlborough

    2.77 MILES

    Britain occupied Menorca principally to gain possession of Maó’s deep natural harbour, captured by the Royal Navy in 1708, and built Fort Marlborough (5km…

1. Arc de Sant Roc

0.18 MILES

This 14th-century archway at the top (west) end of Carrer de Sant Roc is the only remaining relic of the medieval walls that once surrounded Maó's old…

2. Museu de Menorca

0.25 MILES

This 17th-century former Franciscan monastery has been a nautical school, a library, a high school, a children’s home and, now, Menorca's main museum. Its…

3. Església de Sant Francesc

0.26 MILES

Attached to the 17th-century Convent de Sant Francesc, which now houses the Museu de Menorca, this baroque, single-nave church stands on the site of a…

4. Església de Santa Maria

0.26 MILES

This imposing church was completed in 1287 but rebuilt during the 18th century. Looming at the east end of its neo-Gothic interior is a massive organ …

5. Xoriguer Gin Distillery

0.26 MILES

At this portside showroom, you can taste and buy Menorca's distinctively aromatic Xoriguer gin, born during the 18th-century British rule. From the range…

6. Ca n'Oliver

0.27 MILES

Built in the early 1800s for the prominent bourgeois Oliver family (who lived here until 1920), this magnificent mansion has been exquisitely restored…

7. Plaça d’Espanya

0.28 MILES

Just above the port, the central Plaça d’Espanya is flanked by colourful houses and the neoclassical 18th-century Església del Carme. On the square itself…

8. Granja Dorada

1.41 MILES

At red-washed Golden Farm, they say, Lord Nelson and his lover Lady Hamilton enjoyed a tryst in 1799. Visits are by guided tour and pre-booking is…