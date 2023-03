At this portside showroom, you can taste and buy Menorca's distinctively aromatic Xoriguer gin, born during the 18th-century British rule. From the range of sample liqueurs, try a shot of chamomile-based Hierbas de Menorca; Palo with its bitter gentian flavour; Calent, cinnamon-scented and traditionally served hot; or a Menorcan speciality pomada (gin-and-lemonade mix).