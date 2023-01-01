Bodegas Binifadet

At Menorca’s top winery, 500m northeast of Sant Lluís, you can amble around vineyards at your own pace, or book in a one-hour guided tour that concludes with a tasting of three house wines with tangy Menorcan goat's cheese. Tours run at 11.30am, 3pm and 6pm in English, and 1pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm in Spanish (no afternoon tours September and October). Alternatively, pop in to sample the grapes at the stylish all-day wine bar or dine in the fine restaurant.