Museu de Menorca

This 17th-century former Franciscan monastery has been a nautical school, a library, a high school, a children’s home and, now, Menorca's main museum. Its well-documented permanent collection, covering the earliest history of the island, Roman, Byzantine and Islamic Menorca, is closed for refurbishment until late 2018. In the meantime, a few temporary exhibitions are holding down the fort, and the convent's fine 17th- to 18th-century cloisters are worth a look. Prices and timings may change once restoration is complete.

The museum is attached to the baroque, single-nave Església de Sant Francesc, built between 1719 and 1792 on the site of a 15th-century Gothic church.