Parc Natural S’Albufera des Grau

This freshwater lagoon and its shores form the ‘nucleus zone’ of Menorca’s protected Unesco Biosphere Reserve. It's a haven for wetland birdlife (including coots and fish eagles) and species like Lilford's wall lizards and Hermann's tortoises. The park’s reception centre is 1km north of the Me5 (Maó–Es Grau) road, signposted 2.5km southwest of Es Grau. From here, follow two easy, signed trails of 800m (30 minutes) and 1.4km (45 minutes); a third 1.7km path begins in Es Grau.