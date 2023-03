One of Menorca's most beautiful and sought-after coves, salt-white Cala en Turqueta gets its name from the turquoise-hued waters that tumble onto its south-coast sands. It's 11km southeast of Ciutadella, about a 1km (15-minute) walk from its dedicated car park.

Autocares Torres bus 68 runs to/from Ciutadella (€4.90, 30 minutes, three to eight daily May to mid-October).