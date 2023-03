Bordered by pines 12km southeast of Ciutadella, the twin white-gold beaches of Banyuls and Bellavista (more commonly known as Platges de Son Saura) are popular for their easy(ish) access and raw natural beauty. The car park is a five-minute walk from the nearest sands, and you can follow the Camí de Cavalls east or west.

Autocares Torres bus 66 runs to/from Ciutadella (€3.05, 30 minutes, three to eight daily May to September).