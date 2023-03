An exquisite horseshoe bay on the southwest coast, with bleach-blonde sand, unbelievably turquoise water, a lone restaurant and cliffs cloaked in pines and holm oaks. Like its neighbouring coves, it's very busy in summer – visit early, late or in low season. To get here, walk about 1.5km (25 minutes) from the dedicated car park, 13.5km southeast of Ciutadella.

A five-minute stroll south of Macarella is less-visited Cala Macarelleta.