Around 7km southeast of Ciutadella, Son Catlar is the largest Talayotic settlement in the Balearics, covering around six hectares with five talayots, ruined dwellings and impressively preserved 2m-thick walls. From Ciutadella's ring road, follow 'Platges' signs, and you'll spot it on the east side of the road towards the Platges de Son Saura.

Autocares Torres bus 66 runs to/from Ciutadella (€3.05, 15 minutes, three to eight daily May to September).