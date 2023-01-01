Sa Torre Cega

Named for the 15th-century 'blind tower' (unsighted by similar watchtowers) at its centre, this coastal estate was built in the early 20th century by the noted architect Guillem Reynés Font. The beautiful Mediterranean garden is home to a collection of over 40 works by noted Spanish, Catalan and Latin American sculptors, such as Eusebio Sempere, Juan de Ávalos, Xavier Corberó and Agustín Cárdenas. All guided visits must be booked in advance through the tourist office.