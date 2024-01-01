Platja de Cala Agulla

Northeastern Mallorca

At the northern edge of town this horseshoe-shaped beach wraps around a calm, pale-sand bay lapped by turquoise waters on the edge of a pine-cloaked conservation area. There's precious little development to be seen from the sand, but the beach itself is packed with umbrellas for rent. A little further north is the narrow, quieter Platja de ses Covasses.

  • Water field natural park of Albufera

    Parc Natural de S’Albufera

    19.33 MILES

    The 688-hectare Parc Natural de S’Albufera, west of the Ma12 between Port d’Alcúdia and Ca’n Picafort, is prime birdwatching territory, with 303 recorded…

  • Spain, Balearic Islands, Majorca, Pollena, Town and Santuario del Puig de Maria, aerial view - stock photo Luftaufnahme, Spanien, Balearen, Mallorca, Tramuntana-Gebierge, Pollenca, Santuari de la Mare de Déu del Puig Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig

    Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig

    25.08 MILES

    South of Pollença, off the Ma2200, one of Mallorca's most tortuous roads bucks and weaves up 1.5km of gasp-out-loud hairpin bends to this 14th-century…

  • Scenic Coll Baix beach on Mallorca, Spain. Coll Baix beach on Mallorca, Spain. - stock photo Platja des Coll Baix

    Platja des Coll Baix

    17.22 MILES

    It's a fantastic ramble to Platja des Coll Baix – and what a bay! Snug below sheer, wooded cliffs, this shimmering crescent of pale pebbles and…

  • Pol·lèntia

    Pol·lèntia

    19.89 MILES

    Ranging over a sizeable (but walkable) area, the fascinating ruins of the Roman town of Pol·lèntia lie just outside Alcúdia's walls. Founded around 70 BCE…

  • Coves del Drac

    Coves del Drac

    14.37 MILES

    Over-visited, probably overpriced, the Coves del Drac are by no means overrated. Of all Mallorca's accessible cave complexes, this is the least…

  • Castell de Capdepera

    Castell de Capdepera

    1.57 MILES

    Lording it over Capdepera is this early-14th-century fortress. A walled complex built on the ruins of a Moorish fortress, the castle is one of the best…

  • Talaia d'Alcúdia

    Talaia d'Alcúdia

    17.93 MILES

    Accessed by a lovely, relatively undemanding 30- to 40-minute hike through the pine trees, this astonishing viewpoint has 360-degree wide-angle views over…

  • Ermita de Santa Magdalena

    Ermita de Santa Magdalena

    26.45 MILES

    For extraordinary views, make the pilgrimage to this hermitage with 13th-century origins, which sits astride the Puig de Santa Magdalena (307m). From the…

Sa Torre Cega

0.95 MILES

Named for the 15th-century 'blind tower' (unsighted by similar watchtowers) at its centre, this coastal estate was built in the early 20th century by the…

Cala Gat

1.01 MILES

East of Cala Ratjada harbour, beyond Sa Torre Cega, this fine little cove has a pretty 40m beach backed by pine forests and receives far fewer visitors…

Platja de Son Moll

1.05 MILES

Cala Ratjada's most accessible beach is the busy 200m strip of the Platja de Son Moll, just in front of Passeig Marítim, in the centre of town.

Far de Capdepera

1.32 MILES

This lighthouse on Mallorca's easternmost tip is the endpoint of a lovely drive, walk or cycle through pine forests, around 1.5km east of Sa Torre Cega…

Castell de Capdepera

1.57 MILES

Lording it over Capdepera is this early-14th-century fortress. A walled complex built on the ruins of a Moorish fortress, the castle is one of the best…

La Antiga Farmacia Melis Cursach

1.68 MILES

The former home and workplace of Antònia Melis Cursach, bequeathed to the city on her death, is now a museum, preserved to look just as an 18th-century…

Cala Mesquida

1.92 MILES

Cala Mesquida's beautiful sweep of sand (nearly 300m long) and nearby dunes and pine scrub are not just appreciated by human visitors. The area is…

Cala Torta

2.78 MILES

Deep water, nudism and exposure to the elements mean this isn't really the ideal family beach, although it is certainly very comely.