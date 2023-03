This lighthouse on Mallorca's easternmost tip is the endpoint of a lovely drive, walk or cycle through pine forests, around 1.5km east of Sa Torre Cega. Sitting 76m above the sea, the lighthouse – long crucial for sailors fighting the fierce winds that assail the east coast – began operating in 1861 (and was only electrified in 1969), and the views from here (all the way to Menorca on a clear day) are wonderful.