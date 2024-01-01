The former home and workplace of Antònia Melis Cursach, bequeathed to the city on her death, is now a museum, preserved to look just as an 18th-century pharmacy-dwelling might. It's also an occasional exhibition space. Visits are allowed Wednesday mornings, and should be arranged through the tourist office (which occupies the ground floor of the building).
La Antigua Farmacia Melis Cursach
Northeastern Mallorca
