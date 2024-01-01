La Antigua Farmacia Melis Cursach

Northeastern Mallorca

LoginSave

The former home and workplace of Antònia Melis Cursach, bequeathed to the city on her death, is now a museum, preserved to look just as an 18th-century pharmacy-dwelling might. It's also an occasional exhibition space. Visits are allowed Wednesday mornings, and should be arranged through the tourist office (which occupies the ground floor of the building).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Water field natural park of Albufera

    Parc Natural de S’Albufera

    18.74 MILES

    The 688-hectare Parc Natural de S’Albufera, west of the Ma12 between Port d’Alcúdia and Ca’n Picafort, is prime birdwatching territory, with 303 recorded…

  • Spain, Balearic Islands, Majorca, Pollena, Town and Santuario del Puig de Maria, aerial view - stock photo Luftaufnahme, Spanien, Balearen, Mallorca, Tramuntana-Gebierge, Pollenca, Santuari de la Mare de Déu del Puig Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig

    Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig

    24.65 MILES

    South of Pollença, off the Ma2200, one of Mallorca's most tortuous roads bucks and weaves up 1.5km of gasp-out-loud hairpin bends to this 14th-century…

  • Scenic Coll Baix beach on Mallorca, Spain. Coll Baix beach on Mallorca, Spain. - stock photo Platja des Coll Baix

    Platja des Coll Baix

    17.11 MILES

    It's a fantastic ramble to Platja des Coll Baix – and what a bay! Snug below sheer, wooded cliffs, this shimmering crescent of pale pebbles and…

  • Pol·lèntia

    Pol·lèntia

    19.55 MILES

    Ranging over a sizeable (but walkable) area, the fascinating ruins of the Roman town of Pol·lèntia lie just outside Alcúdia's walls. Founded around 70 BCE…

  • Coves del Drac

    Coves del Drac

    12.75 MILES

    Over-visited, probably overpriced, the Coves del Drac are by no means overrated. Of all Mallorca's accessible cave complexes, this is the least…

  • Castell de Capdepera

    Castell de Capdepera

    0.14 MILES

    Lording it over Capdepera is this early-14th-century fortress. A walled complex built on the ruins of a Moorish fortress, the castle is one of the best…

  • Talaia d'Alcúdia

    Talaia d'Alcúdia

    17.81 MILES

    Accessed by a lovely, relatively undemanding 30- to 40-minute hike through the pine trees, this astonishing viewpoint has 360-degree wide-angle views over…

  • Ermita de Santa Magdalena

    Ermita de Santa Magdalena

    25.42 MILES

    For extraordinary views, make the pilgrimage to this hermitage with 13th-century origins, which sits astride the Puig de Santa Magdalena (307m). From the…

View more attractions

Nearby Northeastern Mallorca attractions

1. Castell de Capdepera

0.14 MILES

Lording it over Capdepera is this early-14th-century fortress. A walled complex built on the ruins of a Moorish fortress, the castle is one of the best…

2. Platja de Son Moll

1.25 MILES

Cala Ratjada's most accessible beach is the busy 200m strip of the Platja de Son Moll, just in front of Passeig Marítim, in the centre of town.

3. Platja de Cala Agulla

1.68 MILES

At the northern edge of town this horseshoe-shaped beach wraps around a calm, pale-sand bay lapped by turquoise waters on the edge of a pine-cloaked…

4. Sa Torre Cega

1.95 MILES

Named for the 15th-century 'blind tower' (unsighted by similar watchtowers) at its centre, this coastal estate was built in the early 20th century by the…

5. Cala Gat

2.09 MILES

East of Cala Ratjada harbour, beyond Sa Torre Cega, this fine little cove has a pretty 40m beach backed by pine forests and receives far fewer visitors…

6. Font de Sa Cala

2.2 MILES

South of Cala Ratjada is Font de Sa Cala, where the crystalline waters are perfect for snorkelling. The serene, 100m-long beach is surrounded by a harshly…

7. Far de Capdepera

2.54 MILES

This lighthouse on Mallorca's easternmost tip is the endpoint of a lovely drive, walk or cycle through pine forests, around 1.5km east of Sa Torre Cega…

8. Torre de Canyamel

2.66 MILES

Just 3km inland from Canyamel and signposted off the main coast road, the striking Torre de Canyamel – a 23m-high, restored 13th-century defensive tower…