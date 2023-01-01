Església i Claustre del Socors

The baroque Església dels Socors, with its lovely tile-patterned floors, was built between 1616 and 1670, and contains striking works by Menorcan artist José R Torrent. Attached is the 18th-century Convent de Sant Agustí, home to a graceful whitewashed baroque cloister whose ceilings are carved with the emblems of major local families. Rooms branching off the cloister exhibit artwork and archaeological finds from across the island, while the convent's upper floors can be explored by guided tour only (€10, noon daily).