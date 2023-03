Ah, bliss! Pine-brushed cliffs enshroud this silky sugar-white cove, set deep into a headland 7km southwest of Ferreries. Park in the free car park just before the entrance to the resort of Cala Galdana, then walk around 1.5km (20 minutes) to reach it.

TMSA bus 51 runs to/from Maó (€4.25, 50 minutes, two daily June to October) and bus 52 to/from Ciutadella (€2.90, 35 minutes, three to five daily June to October).