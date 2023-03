About 7km southwest of Ferreries, the beach resort of Cala Galdana sits snugly around a pine-fringed, white-tinged horseshoe-shaped bay, marred by three monster hotels. The Camí de Cavalls leads west through pine trees to Cala Macarella (3km, 30 minutes) and eastwards to Cala Mitjana (1.5km, 20 to 30 minutes).

TMSA bus 51 runs to/from Maó (€4.25, 50 minutes, up to two daily June to October) and bus 52 to/from Ciutadella (€2.90, 35 minutes, up to to five daily June to October).