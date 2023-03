Sant Lluís, a bright, white, grid-pattern inland town, was built by the French during their brief occupation of Menorca between 1756 and 1763. Stop to visit the Molí de Dalt, the town's last surviving working flour windmill. Constructed in 1762, it operated until 1949, when it was toppled by wind; within, you can explore a small museum of rural implements and tools and climb the tower, and there's a tourist information counter.