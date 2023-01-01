Binibèquer Vell

Gleaming white and something of a tourist beehive, Binibèquer's core looks like a charming age-old fishing village, but, in fact, it was modelled on one in the early 1970s. Its sugar-cube houses and tight alleys are appealing, whatever their genesis, and there are a few restaurants and cafes dotted around. Villas sprawl across the immediate surrounds and, 1km southeast of the 'old' village centre, you'll reach a sandy cove with transparent water.

TMSA bus 93 runs to/from Maó (€1.70, 20 minutes) three to four times daily May to October.