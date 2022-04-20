Getty Images/iStockphoto

Biogradska Gora National Park

Nestled within the Bjelasica mountain range, pretty Biogradska Gora (Биоградска Гора) has as its heart 16 sq km of virgin woodland – one of Europe’s last three remaining primeval forests. If you’re knowledgable about such things, you’ll be able to spot beech, fir, juniper, white ash, maple and elm trees. Many of the trees in the forest are over half a millennium old, with some soaring to 60m high.

King Nikola is to thank for its survival; on a visit in 1878 he was so taken by the beauty of oh-so-green Lake Biograd (Biogradsko jezero) that the locals gifted him the land and he ordered it to be preserved. The park is also home to five high-altitude (1820m) glacial lakes.

Occasional tour buses pull in, but a 10-minute stroll should shake the masses and quickly return you to tranquillity.

Explore Biogradska Gora National Park

0

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Biogradska Gora National Park.

  • Eat

    Restoran Biogradsko Jezero

    Most visitors make a beeline straight for this striking new piece of architecture, perched between the trees on the lake's edge. As well as cooked…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Biogradska Gora National Park

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.