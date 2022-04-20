Nestled within the Bjelasica mountain range, pretty Biogradska Gora (Биоградска Гора) has as its heart 16 sq km of virgin woodland – one of Europe’s last three remaining primeval forests. If you’re knowledgable about such things, you’ll be able to spot beech, fir, juniper, white ash, maple and elm trees. Many of the trees in the forest are over half a millennium old, with some soaring to 60m high.

King Nikola is to thank for its survival; on a visit in 1878 he was so taken by the beauty of oh-so-green Lake Biograd (Biogradsko jezero) that the locals gifted him the land and he ordered it to be preserved. The park is also home to five high-altitude (1820m) glacial lakes.

Occasional tour buses pull in, but a 10-minute stroll should shake the masses and quickly return you to tranquillity.