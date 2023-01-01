At the head of the Tamar Valley sits the Tudor manor of Cotehele, one of the Edgcumbe dynasty's modest country retreats. The cavernous great hall is the centrepiece, and the house has an unparalleled collection of Tudor tapestries, armour and furniture.

Outside, the gardens sweep down past the 18th-century Prospect Folly to Cotehele Quay, where there's a discovery centre exploring the history of the Tamar Valley and a vintage sailing barge, the Shamrock.

A short walk inland (or a shuttle bus) leads to the restored Cotehele Mill, where you can watch the original waterwheel grinding corn several days a week, and watch a miller and baker at work.

The house is famous for its Christmas wreath, a massive ornamental ring of foliage made from materials gathered on the estate. The house also hosts a large Christmas fair.