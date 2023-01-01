City Museum & Art Gallery

Plymouth's main museum was closed for a multi-million-pound redevelopment at the time of writing. It's set to reopen in 2020, with the transformation of a clutch of existing buildings into a high-tech history centre. Plymouth's links to the voyage of the Pilgrim Fathers to North America in 1620 will feature strongly, as part of the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage. During the closure, look out for Museum on Tour (www.plymhearts.org) events across the city.