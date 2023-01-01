Plymouth Gin Distillery

This heavily beamed distillery has been concocting gin since 1793, making it the oldest working producer of the spirit in England. Four to six tours per day thread past the stills and take in a tutored tasting before retiring to the beautiful Grade II–listed cocktail bar for a complimentary G&T.

Plymouth Gin's global significance was in part secured by the Royal Navy, which ferried it around the world in countless officers' messes; the brand was specified in the first recorded recipe for a dry martini in the 1930s. There are longer 'Gin Connoisseur' (£20) and 'Master Distiller' tours if you're a real ginophile.