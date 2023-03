Around 60,000 tonnes of fish pass through this market, making it the second biggest by volume in England after London's Billingsgate. It's an amazing sight when it's in full flow. Tours can be arranged with the harbourmaster (p.bromley@sutton-harbour.co.uk). There are also regular Fish in Sutton Harbour (FISH) guided tours with a local fisher; check www.facebook.com/suttonharbour for the latest.