For a glimpse of ancient Plymouth, head down to this historic harbour area, where part-cobbled streets are lined with Tudor and Jacobean buildings, and old dockside warehouses have been turned into bars, restaurants and art galleries. It's also famous as the point from which the Pilgrim Fathers set sail for the New World in 1620: the Mayflower Steps mark the approximate spot.

The original passenger list for the Mayflower can be seen on the side of Island House nearby. The steps also commemorate Captain James Cook's 1768 voyage of discovery and the first emigrant ships to depart for Australia and New Zealand.

These days the Barbican is one of the city's liveliest areas – not to mention one of its prettiest. Drink it all in, me hearties.